COVID-19: Doddabasti, Chikkabasti sealed

Entry and exit points to Chikkabasti and Doddabasti were sealed on Tuesday by officials from the office of the Deputy Commissioner, Bengaluru Urban. The thickly populated areas are adjacent to each other in Kengeri hobli of Bengaluru South taluk.

Movement of people and vehicles has been prohibited.

Assistant Commissioner (South division) Shivanna M.G. said that one positive COVID-19 case was reported in Doddabasti on April 14.

“We identified 13 primary contacts and 24 secondary contacts of the patient. All of them are under quarantine. We have also collected samples from the primary and secondary contacts. The reports are awaited,” he said.

The decision to seal Chikkabasti and Doddabasti was taken, as there are over 2,000 houses and nearly 6,500 residents.

“We have drawn up a plan to supply essential items, including groceries and milk, to residents. The areas will remain under seal until further directions from the State government,” Mr. Shivanna added.