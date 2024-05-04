Demand up for rental AC, air coolers in Bengaluru

May 04, 2024 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

With mercury levels staying up in Bengaluru, the demand for procuring Air Conditioners (AC) and air coolers on rent has gone up. Small-scale enterprises, renting out units for commercial and residential purposes across the city have seen that tower ACs and coolers, split ACs, and portable ACs are sought after by customers.

Abdul, the owner of TS & Co. in Indiranagar, which deals with AC installation, states that the demand for AC rentals has doubled from the previous year, and they are currently out of stock. He explained that his main customers are IT employees from other States, and they typically rent for a shorter period, rather than buying a new unit.

He also provided insight on the price fluctuations. “The rental prices vary with the seasons, peaking in February and March. They also depend on the type and age of the AC unit, with newer units costing more. Additionally, rates also differ based on the star rating, with 5 Star ACs being more expensive than 3 Star ACs.”

At yet another rental space, S. N. S. Cooling Systems in R.T. Nagar, Mohammed Hussain, Sales Director, said, “We are a small-scale business and have about 10-15 ACs on board with us, but currently, everything is out of stock.” He also said that the rate of AC rentals this year has shot up by around 60%. Commenting on a change in consumer preferences, he said, “In the summers before, people used to prefer using coolers, but there’s been an increasing trend in air conditioners of late. The coolers don’t have as strong of an effect compared to ACs.”

Customers complained that even with online rental services, most ACs and coolers have gone out of stock. “In the last week, heat has become intolerable and hence, I went online to rent a cooler or AC. But every website said that coolers were out of stock in Bengaluru. The rent is also typically between ₹1,300 - ₹2,000 per month, but it is better than buying a new unit as it will not have the same utility after a few months,” said Sumitra. S. K., a resident of Yeshwanthpur.

The demand for rentals have also gone up as some showrooms now have a waiting period to deliver ACs to customers. At some others, while ACs are available, the waiting time for installation is very long. “I checked at both a local store and a reputed electronics showroom chain and at both places, the waiting time for installation was at least four days. So I ordered an AC online and even though it said one-day delivery, it took two days to come. I then booked an electrician also online got my AC installed,” said Syed Inayathulla, a resident of Subramanyapura.