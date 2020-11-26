Cyclone Nivar: Temperature drops in Bengaluru

Indian Meteorological Department, Bengaluru, attributed the drop in temperature to overcast skies and winds.

A steady and light drizzle, accompanied by winds, brought down the temperature in the city. Citizens woke up to a cloudy and muggy morning on Thursday. This was the effect of cyclone Nivar that made landfall between Puducherry and Tamil Nadu’s coast, late on Wednesday night.

According to the IMD forecast, the maximum temperature recorded on Wednesday was 23.8° C, which is a three degree drop from normal temperature. The minimum temperature of 19.6°C, however, registered a three degree increase from normal temperature. The mean temperature for November is 27.2°C (maximum) and 18°C (minimum). C.S. Patil, Director (Weather Forecast), Indian Meteorological Department, Bengaluru, attributed the drop in temperature to overcast skies and winds.

The Indian Meteorological Department forecast had predicted isolated heavy rains in some districts of southern interior Karnataka, including Bengaluru, on Wednesday and Thursday. A yellow alert was also issued for some districts.

However, over the last 24 hours, the city received just 1.8 mm rains. Consequently, no complaints were received by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) various control rooms.

Mr. Patil added that South Interior Karnataka districts, including Bengaluru Urban and Rural, Kolar, Tumakuru, Chikkaballapur, Mandya and Ramanagar are likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall on Thursday. The rains are likely to recede on Friday, he said.