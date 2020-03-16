COVID-19: Wedding gathering should not exceed 100, says BBMP

The BBMP on Sunday issued a circular on pre-booked marriage functions in the city after civic officials started removing decorations and pandals at marriage venues.

In the modified circular, Special Commissioner (Projects and Health) Ravi Kumar Surpur stated that pre-booked marriage functions can be allowed with a condition that gathering should not exceed 100 people.

On Friday, the government had ordered the closure of malls, theatres, pubs, etc. and restricted large gatherings at marriage functions. However, on Saturday, senior BBMP officials received complaints from citizens that some of BBMP officers were obstructing marriage functions.

BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar said in a tweet, “It has been reported that some BBMP officials have removed decorations and pandals in marriage halls. It is hereby clarified that none should stop/obstruct ceremonies where 100 to 150 [people are] attending.” He also instructed officials to contact their superiors in case they had doubts on any order.