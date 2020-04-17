COVID-19: Number of hotspots comes down to 30

According to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s COVID-19 War Room Bulletin, as on Friday, the number of hotspots in the city had come down to 30. Nine wards under South and East zones, five wards under Mahadevapura, four under West, and one each under Bommanahalli, Yelahanka and Rajarajeshwari Nagar zones are currently declared as hotspots based on at least one COVID-19 positive case in the past 28 days. On Wednesday and Thursday, the number was 32.

Bowring Institute opens doors to doctors under quarantine

Bowring Institute has opened its premises for doctors fighting at the frontline against COVID-19 pandemic and has hosted them during mandatory quarantine.

“Our guest quarters has 60 rooms and have been recently renovated. We have put the entire quarters at the disposal of the Health Department and the BBMP. A first batch of 34 doctors from Victoria Hospital came on Friday. They will stay in quarantine for 14 days,” said H.S. Srikanth, honorary secretary, Bowring Institute. The club has arranged food for the doctors, opening a dedicated kitchen and dining hall, taking all required precautions.

“Bowring Institute has a strict hygiene and sanitation procedure in place to ensure the safety of all in the club,” Mr. Srikanth said.

Effective use of PDS urged

WithBengaluru, a citizens’ initiative, has asked Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to use the angandwadis, midday meal programme and the Public Distribution Sytem (PDS) to tackle the food crisis. It has also suggested that the State government transfer ₹1,500 per family.

WithBengalurup is supporting vulnerable groups, including daily wagers and migrants, with groceries and cooked food. As on April 14, it had provided 11,032 rations kits. Volunteers have also facilitated supply of thousands of packets of cooked food from various sources.

BBMP employees’ donation

Employees of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) have donated a day’s salary to the Chief Minister’s Relief fund. A cheque of ₹1.13 crore was handed over to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Friday by Deputy Mayor C.R. Ram Mohan Raju, BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar and other officials.

UK announces additional flight

To rescue British nationals stranded in the State, the U.K. has arranged chartered flights from Kempegowda International Airport.

A press release from the British Deputy High Commission states that a charter flight from Bengaluru to London will be operated on April 23. The first flight to take back British nationals from the city will take off on April 20.

The release states that people who are most vulnerable will get priority for seats on these flights, which will take the total number of chartered flights run by the UK government from India to 38.

As per the release, people who have already registered for the flights do not need to take any further action at this stage. If they have secured a seat, they will be contacted with further information about their flight.

Consular helpline numbers: New Delhi: +91 (11) 2419 2100; Chennai: +91 (44) 4219 2151; Goa: +91 (22) 6650 2222.