COVID-19 | Ola, Uber issue advisories to drivers, passengers

Taxi aggregators Ola and Uber too have issued advisories to drivers and passengers on taking precautionary measures to curb the spread of COVID-19. Both aggregators have asked driver partners to remain off road if they are sick.

Ola, in its advisory, has asked its passengers to approach the customer care or the government helpline if they had taken a ride in the last seven days and tested positive for COVID-19 or displaying symptoms.

In addition to this, customers have been asked to approach the customer care via phone or use the app support button if they feel that they came in contact with driver or customer displaying symptoms . The passengers have also been asked to sanitise and wash hands after the ride.

“Our partner care teams and safety response teams are available 24x7 for any concerns that may arise for driver partners and customers respectively. We encourage everyone to proactively report any instance that may be symptomatic for us to help action and guide appropriately,”states a release from Ola.

Somashekar of Namma Chalakara Trade Union aid, “Drivers are hardly getting any booking these days. Earning has reduced to below ₹500 per day. The drivers and owners of the vehicles are finding it very difficult to pay the EMI and meet daily expenses.”

Anuradha, a passenger, said, “The aggregators should educate drivers about maintaining cleanliness and using disinfectant. Taking proper precaution will help both passengers and drivers. Same should be applied to autorickshaws attached to mobile app based taxi aggregators as people have started opting for autos now to avoid AC cabs.”

Efforts by airport, railways

The Kempegowda International Airport has said that based on the directive of the authorities the airport has taken various measures to contain the spread of COVID-19. A press release stated that all facilities at the airport, including terminal and kerb, are sprayed with disinfectant every 12 hours.

High-traffic touch points such as the arms of chairs, railings, lift buttons, doorknobs, touch screens etc., are sanitized – manually – with a cloth and disinfectant every four hours. The hand baggage trays at security screening (domestic & international) are sanitized in a continuous process – after every use.

The release further states that alcohol-based hand sanitises are available at 450+ locations within the airport such as security hold area, departure and arrival gates, offices, check-in counters, information desks, boarding gates, scanning areas, desks, bus lounge boarding gates and others.

On other hand, the South Western Railway have put up desks consisting of doctors and paramedical staff at railway stations. Awareness is being created among passengers by issuing pamphlets and playing audio and video clippings.