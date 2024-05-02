Consumers complain of power cuts as Bescom records peak demand of 8,381 MW in April 

May 02, 2024 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

While the sweltering heat has already made life more difficult in Bengaluru, in the last few days, citizens have reported that the situation has been worsened by power cuts, especially at night. Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) officials, while maintaining that there is no load-shedding this summer, said the increased demand and consumption, along with high temperatures, have taken a toll on the distribution infrastructure.

Bescom has seen a record peak demand of 8,381 Mega Watts (MW) in April. The demand was recorded at 11.22 a.m. on April 30. In 2023, the peak demand for April was 7,800 MW. A similar peak demand was also recorded in March (8,232 MW), more than the previous year’s (7,740 MW).

“We can assure you there is no load-shedding, but the distribution system has been overloaded. There are also some interruptions when the transformer in the substation or the distribution transformers in residential localities catch fire or break down because of extreme heat outside. It takes time to repair them and restore power. But our officials do it as quickly as possible,” a senior official from Bescom told The Hindu.

However, citizens are irked by the unscheduled power cuts. “For three days, there was no power for over two hours in the middle of the night. It is almost impossible to go a few minutes without a fan these days and these power cuts are also robbing us of our sleep,” said Jeevan. M., a resident of Ramagondanahalli, near Yelahanka.

Similar complaints are reported in parts of Jayanagar, J.P. Nagar, HSR Layout, Marathahalli, and other parts of East Bengaluru. “Somehow, the power cuts occur only in the night. Even though we have power back up inverters, multiple fans cannot run on it and hence, it has become a major inconvenience at night,” said Shrisha M., a resident of Jayanagar.