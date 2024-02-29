Consumers can soon generate their own electricity bills in Karnataka  

February 29, 2024 11:23 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

A meter reader from a power utility going to a consumer’s house to read their electricity meter and provide them with a bill will be a thing of the past from June. In the tariff order that was passed for the financial year 2024–25, the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission has asked distributing companies to develop digital modalities (software) for self-reading meters to help consumers generate their own bills.

Self-billing will be effective in Karnataka from June 1 for LT consumers as per the Commission’s directives. “With the removal of slabs, it has become easier for consumers to read their meters. The consumers can take a photo of the meter, upload it on the software and upload their reading details. Accordingly, their bill will be generated and then can make the payment,” said P. Ravikumar, Chairman, KERC.

With the self-billing mechanism, the norm of paying bills only once a month will not be so rigid anymore. “Consumers can check and pay their bills once in 10 or 15 days or they may choose to pay it the usual way of once a month. It will be compulsory to pay the bill at least once a month. Instead of going every month, meter readers from electricity supply companies (escom) can go once in six months and verify,” Mr. Ravikumar said.

The Commission has also asked Escoms to set up systems that are required for optional prepaid metering from April 1.

Speaking about the self-billing mechanism, M.G. Prabhakar, a former member of the advisory committee, KERC, said, “We are moving into the era of smart meters where everything will become automatic. In such times, this self-billing will help consumers at places where meter reading is not done regularly. It can help consumers manage their energy requirements. This is also one way of ensuring energy conservation as consumers will be more aware of their usage when they regularly check their meters.”

Reduce tussle

A senior from Bescom said simplification of tariffs by reducing the slabs will also curb the tussle between Escoms and consumers. “This (simplification) will take away the discretion at the lower level regarding slab classification. More importantly, this will reduce harassment and litigation regarding tariff classification,” said Darshan. J, Director of Finance, Bescom.

Consumers also said digitalisation of the process will be helpful for all stakeholders. “Sometimes when the electricity bill goes higher than our expectations, we immediately think if there was some mistake with the meter reading. If there is a mechanism where we can do it ourselves, we will be relieved of our doubts and also help us trust power distributing companies more,” said Suhas P., a resident of Rajarajeshwari Nagar.