Electricity tariff down in early revision in Karnataka

February 28, 2024 05:12 pm | Updated 05:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) on Wednesday, February 28, announced an early revision of tariff for the year 2024-25.

The Commission has approved a significant reduction in electricity tariff for commercial as well as industrial consumers, and domestic consumers, who consume more than 100 units per month.

For LT domestic consumers, the energy charges have been reduced by 110 paise per unit for consumption over 100 units. For LT commercial, the energy charges have been reduced by 50 paise per unit.

For HT commercial consumers, energy tariff has been reduced by 125 paise per unit and for HT industrial, it has been reduced by 50 paise per unit. Demand charges have been reduced by ₹10 per KVA.

“After scrutiny of ESCOM’s applications, the Commission has approved total Annual Revenue Requirement (ARR) of ₹64,944.54 crores as against ₹69,474.75 crores sought by the ESCOMs in their tariff applications,” the Commission said in its order copy.