GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Electricity tariff down in early revision in Karnataka

The KERC has approved a significant reduction in tariff for commercial as well as industrial consumers, and domestic consumers, who consume more than 100 units per month.

February 28, 2024 05:12 pm | Updated 05:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) has announced an early revision of tariff for the year 2024-25. 

The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) has announced an early revision of tariff for the year 2024-25.  | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) on Wednesday, February 28, announced an early revision of tariff for the year 2024-25.

The Commission has approved a significant reduction in electricity tariff for commercial as well as industrial consumers, and domestic consumers, who consume more than 100 units per month.

For LT domestic consumers, the energy charges have been reduced by 110 paise per unit for consumption over 100 units. For LT commercial, the energy charges have been reduced by 50 paise per unit.

For HT commercial consumers, energy tariff has been reduced by 125 paise per unit and for HT industrial, it has been reduced by 50 paise per unit. Demand charges have been reduced by ₹10 per KVA.

“After scrutiny of ESCOM’s applications, the Commission has approved total Annual Revenue Requirement (ARR) of ₹64,944.54 crores as against ₹69,474.75 crores sought by the ESCOMs in their tariff applications,” the Commission said in its order copy.

Related Topics

Karnataka / power (infrastructure) / electricity production and distribution

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.