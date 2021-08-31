Constable found dead

A 47-year-old head constable allegedly ended his life at his newly constructed house in Girinagar on Monday. Sadhashiva, a resident of Srinagar, was working in the technical cell of Cyber Crime Police and was living with wife and children.

The incident came to light when his wife went to his bedroom with a cup of tea and found him dead his hanging body and alerted her family members.

Sathish, brother of Sadashiva, told the police that the deceased was worried about repayment of loan.

The police said that they are verifying the call record details of the deceased to verify whether he was harassed over repayment of debt, the police said.

Based on the statement of the family members, a case of unnatural death has been registered and further investigations are on.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can contact Ph:104 for help.)