Motorists attack towing staff

Motorists physically assaulted towing staff at Indiranagar on Thursday and chased them when they came to tow vehicles parked near the metro station.

A crowd gathered around the towing vehicle and people started arguing with the staff. Things took a turn for the worse, when one motorist clambered on to the towing vehicle and started attacking the staff.

Sensing trouble, the staff jumped out of the vehicle and began to flee but they were chased and assaulted. Some onlookers even hurled stones at them. A traffic police officer alerted the control room following which a Hoysala patrolling vehicle arrived at the spot. The staff filed a complaint with the Indiranagar police.

A similar incident had occurred in Yelahanka New Town in July when irate bikers attacked staff that were towing two-wheelers illegally parked in the area.