GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Constable found dead near Ramanagaram

February 17, 2024 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 27-year-old constable was found dead at her house situated on the outskirts of Ramanagaram on Friday night. The deceased was identified as Manjushri who worked at the Mico layout traffic police station.

According to the police, she returned home in Dyavasandra at Harohalli after work on Friday. While her parents were busy with daily chores, Manjushri went to her room to rest and was later found dead.

Manjushri had joined the department as a constable two years ago and was preparing for the PSI exam, said the police.

The Harohalli police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating.

(Those having distress or suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on 104 for help).

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.