Constable arrests robber; wins honeymoon trip

It was just another day at work for Venkatesh K.E., a constable attached to Bellandur police station, who was on night patrol in the area. But a four-km chase of armed robbers, in which Venkatesh emerged the hero, has earned him an unexpected wedding gift from his seniors: a honeymoon trip to Munnar.

The 31-year-old constable was returning to the station after finishing his night shift around 2.45 a.m. on Friday when he heard the cries of help from Hanumanth, a fast-food chain employee, was returning from work. The robbers had snatched his mobiler phone.

Mr. Venkatesh, quickly reacting the situation, chased the robbers, who were heading towards Koramangala, on his bike. After a four-km chase, one of them escaped, but the constable managed to catch up with the other accused.

Sustains injury

The constable knocked down the accused, but slipped, fell on the road, and injured himself. That did not stop him from seeing this to the end.

He got back on his feet, and pinned down the accused, who was later identified as Arun Dayal, 20, from Koramangala. Mr. Venkatesh alerted Koramagala patrolling police who escorted Dayal to the station for further inquiries.

“Venkatesh’s presence of mind and courage helped us crack a gang,” said Abdul Ahad, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield), said.

When Mr. Ahad spoke to Mr. Venkatesh, he found out that the constable was due to get married on November 2 at his home town, Belur. As a token of appreciation, Mr. Ahad decided to sponsor Mr. Venkatesh’s honeymoon trip to Munnar for three nights and four days.

“Such a gesture will not only encourage him to continue doing good work but will also prove to be an inspiration to other police personnel,” Mr. Ahad added.

In a similar act of good gesture, Ravi D. Channanavar, DCP (West), had recently sent a beat constable on a south India trip, for catching a thief.

“I am very happy that my work has been recognised,” Mr. Venkatesh told The Hindu.

“There are many police personnel who do this as part of their job daily. It is by sheer luck that my work got recognised and appreciated.”