Bengaluru

CM launches initiatives of Home Department

The new buses that were flagged off by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa in Bengaluru on Tuesday.  

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Tuesday launched new initiatives of the Home Department for strengthening the police force and for the benefit of the education of children of policemen.

Besides making recruitment of “scene of crime officers” into investigation of crimes, the department launched the Vidhya Nidhi programme to provide scholarships to children.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said scene crime officers have been appointed following suggestion from Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The department also launched the Arogya Bhagya scheme to provide healthcare to police and their family members.

The Chief Minister handed over 50 new buses and motorcycles to the department.


