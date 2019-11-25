Clean-up efforts begin after Hulimavu lake breach

Water has finally started to recede a day after the bund of Hulimavu lake off Bannerghatta Road was breached Sunday afternoon. The authorities are taking stock of the damage wreaked.

More than a thousand people were affected and over 800 houses in Krishna Layout, DLF Road, Saraswathipura, Avani Sringeri Nagar, Royal Residency Layout and BTM Layout 4th stage inundated as water levels rose to a height of two to four feet.

Over 300 people are currently being housed at relief centres and Indira Canteens have been roped in to provide food and water. A local Gurudwara has also stepped in to help affected families. The BBMP has set up separate mobile toilets for women and men at the shelters.

Emergency and rescue personnel are still pumping water out of flooded basements and houses, while the BBMP has started cleaning and fogging operations on Monday morning. All through the night, agencies worked towards shoring up the bund, but residents and activists pointed out that this was just a “temporary band-aid”.

The police are yet to determine how the bund was broken, but have taken up a case against a local contractor based on a complaint filed by the BBMP. While residents allege a local fishing contractor was responsible, civic officials claim it was the result of a wrong assessment made by a contractor who was entrusted with lake rejuvenation work.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.