Citizens oppose CMP prepared by BMRCL

The proposed Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) prepared by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has attracted the ire of citizens and activists, who have alleged that the CMP is a ‘back-door entry for the elevated corridor project’, which was put in the back-burner following strong opposition from the public.

The CMP mentions “92 km of arterial roads for elevated road designed with prioritising movement of public transport vehicles, regulation on private vehicles and facilitation of inter-modal mobility.”

It further says, “The north-south corridor and the central ring corridor of the elevated roads require a more rigorous study to confirm the feasibility with reference to alternate modes, including metrolite (elevated) and impact on the traffic flow.”

Monday (January 20) is the last date for citizens to send their feedback on the CMP.

Questioning the legality of the BMRCL preparing the CMP, Srinivasa Alavilli of Citizens for Bengaluru (CfB) said that BMRCL is not authorised to create a city-wide mobility plan. “Why is the BMRCL talking about the elevated corridor? It is a corporation dedicated to building and maintaining the metro. No one knows why and how they created a plan for the whole city,” he said.

Another citizen activist told The Hindu that a Unified Metropolitan Transit Strategy was the need of the hour. “A Unified Metropolitan Transit Authority should be established and be given the power and responsibility to create a combined mobility plan,” the activist said.

Citizens can send their feedback and objections to cmpcomments@bmrc.co.in