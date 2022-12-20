Citizens can report potholes on ‘Fix My Street’ app from Jan 1, 2023

December 20, 2022 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

The public can report potholes on the city streets to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on the ‘FixMyStreet’ mobile application, which will be thrown open from January 1, 2023. Once ratified by a civic official, the app will automatically generate a work order to fill them.

The app was not working properly earlier due to technical glitches, which are being fixed, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath said on Tuesday. “Starting from January 1, 2023, we will update the app and then people can directly complain about potholes on the FixMyStreet application,” he added.

“Once people starts sending the complaint regarding potholes on the app, it will have to be certified by the jurisdictional assistant engineer. Once certified, the work order gets generated automatically. In the case of major roads, it will go to the ‘Python’ contractor who has been entrusted with the maintenance of 182 km of arterial and sub-arterial roads. In case of other stretches, the work order will get sent to the hot mix plant,” said a BBMP official.

“There are some technical glitches which are being fixed by the officials. The mobile app was launched in 2017 for the general public. However, it was closed to the public in 2019 due to technical issues,” the official added.

Meanwhile, Mr. Giri Nath said that the potholes on major roads will be filled by the end of this month. He said that officials have been directed to close all the potholes and also to coordinate with the other agencies to repair the road cutting done by them.