CCC contractors demand immediate payment of dues

They say even if approached to help set up CCCs ahead of the third wave, they will not be able to do so owing to severe financial distress

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has started preparing for the predicted third wave of COVID-19, by increasing the number of physical triage centres (PTCs), quarantine centres and COVID-19 Care Centres (CCCs). However, preparations have already hit a roadblock with a section of contractors and vendors who helped the civic body set up CCCs during the first and second waves claiming that they are yet to be paid.

They have demanded immediate payment of pending bills, amounting to upwards of ₹17 crore. Contractors have warned that even if they are approached to help set up CCCs ahead of the third wave, they would not be able to do so owing to severe financial distress. Some haven’t been paid since 2020.

Nagarjun K., from Elaan Infra, told The Hindu that during the first wave, contractors and vendors stepped in to help with setting up CCCs across the city, including a massive centre at the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre (BIEC). The CCC at BIEC, touted as being the largest facility in the country, was mired in controversy and closed soon after the first wave ebbed.

“For a package deal, we provided nearly 30 different items to the civic body. Of these some items such as cots, mattresses, pedestal fans, etc. were purchased, while others were provided on rental basis. The BBMP, on government’s order, even distributed many of the materials to various government hostels and reutilised some for facilities set up during the second wave. However, we are being made to run from pillar to post seeking payment from June 2020,” he remarked.

Vasudev Udupa, another service provider, said that most of the vendors are event-based businesses. “We are under severe financial distress, forced to borrow heavily to even pay salaries to our workers. We are unable to continue with our business, as none of the vendors are ready to give us any material since we have huge outstanding bills with them as well,” he said.

According to Mr. Udupa, a meeting with the then Chief Minister B.S. Yeddiyurappa did not help. “Though Mr. Yeddiyurappa had directed the BBMP to make at least one-third of the payment, but the bills were not cleared,” he alleged.

BBMP chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta, however, said that some part payment was made to the service providers. “There was some controversy that warranted a higher level of scrutiny of bills. We had sought some additional information from the service providers,” he said and added that he would look into the issue.