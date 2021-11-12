Bengaluru

CCB unearths counterfeit laundry detergent racket

Sleuths from the Central Crime Branch (CCB) raided a factory in Hanumanthanagar and arrested four persons for producing washing powder and packaging it in counterfeit “Surf Excel” packets.

The police recovered 13,080 counterfeit packets of the brand, large quantities of washing powder, and packaging machines from the factory. The arrested have been identified as Uttam Singh, Tan Singh, Jalam Singh Rathod, and Moddaram, all hailing from Rajasthan. They were reportedly running the factory for the past two months.

In another case, CCB sleuths raided a premises on High Grounds and unearthed a cricket betting ring. The police recovered ₹3.5 lakh and booked two persons who were taking bets for the New Zealand-England T20 World Cup cricket match.


