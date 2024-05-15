GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CCB arrested three foreigners among eight drug peddlers

Published - May 15, 2024 12:20 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Anti Narcotic wing of the Central Crime Branch officials arrested as many as eight drug peddlers including three Nigerian nationals and recovered drugs worth ₹2.7 crore from them.

The three Nigerian nationals arrested have been identified as Agustine Nanso, 39, Uderike Fidilis, 34 and Eremhen Smart, 40. They had come to the city on business and medical visa and overstayed and started peddling drugs. They were earlier arrested in a similar case and remanded to judicial custody but came out on bail and continued to peddle drugs, the police said. The accused used to source MDMA crystals and Cocaine from their contacts in the neighbouring state and sell it to their customers in the city. They were staying in a rented house in Sampigehalli police station limits. One of the accused is also involved in an ATM skimming machine scam, reported in Ramanagara, Chitradurga and Kaggalipura police station limits, the police said.

Meanwhile the CCB team also arrested five drug peddlers operating in V.V. Puram, Cottonpet and Kothanur police station limits.

crime / narcotics & drug trafficking

