Car gutted after rear-end collision with BMTC bus in freak accident in Bengaluru

While the car went up in flames, the bus was partially damaged. However, no one was injured

December 04, 2023 12:51 pm | Updated 12:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A car was gutted after rear end collision with a BMTC bus at Chandra Layout bus stand on Nagarabhavi main road on December 4 morning.

A car was gutted after rear end collision with a BMTC bus at Chandra Layout bus stand on Nagarabhavi main road on December 4 morning. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Passengers of a BMTC bus narrowly escaped injury when a speeding car crashed into the parked bus before bursting into flames at Chandra Layout bus stand on Nagarabhavi main road on December 4 morning.

The bus driver, Gourish B, was heading from Yeshwanthpura to Nayandahalli and was at a bus stop waiting for passengers to either board or alight, when a speeding car crashed into the backside of the bus and went up in flames. The passengers jumped out immediately along with the occupants of the car.

Gourish pulled out the fire extinguisher kept in the bus and doused the fire that was spreading around the rear end of the bus, which was partially damaged. The car, meanwhile, was completely gutted. A fire tender rushed to the spot and put out the fire before cordoning off the area.

“No one was injured in the accident as passengers of both the car and the bus got down immediately,” a senior police officer said.

A fire tender rushed to the spot and put out the fire before cordoning off the area. 

A fire tender rushed to the spot and put out the fire before cordoning off the area.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

bengaluru / road accident / fire

