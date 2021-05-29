Campaign to vaccinate 11 lakh in Bengaluru launched

#Vax4All campaign is aimed at holding community-level camps for apartment dwellers and the staff

The Bangalore Apartments’ Federation (BAF), an association of over 950 apartment complexes in the city, launched #Vax4All campaign to facilitate COVID-19 vaccination support to residents’ welfare associations across the city.

This is expected to cover 10.98 lakh citizens, including residents and staff working there.

Launching the campaign virtually, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said while the number of COVID-19 positive cases being reported in the city had come down, it was now important to focus on vaccinations and prevent outbreak of another wave.

For the first time, on Friday, more than one lakh citizens were vaccinated. The earlier supply issues of vaccines are now slowly being resolved, he said.

“The important indicators that show we have turned a corner are the availability of beds, reduction in number of cases and number of vaccinations administered. Of the 13,200 beds in public domain, 7,100 are vacant; the demand for beds has come down. The number of cases reported daily is less than last year’s peak level of 5,500,” he said.

The RWAs desirous of participating in this campaign can write to BAF at info@baf.org.in. BAF is partnering with Manipal Hospitals, Fortis Healthcare, Narayana Health and Apollo Hospitals to facilitate community-level vaccination camps.

The BAF team, including president H.A. Nagaraja Rao, vice-president K. Arun Kumar and general secretary Vikram Rai, explained that the BAF will play the role of a facilitator to ensure that maximum RWAs avail vaccination coverage, focus groups like 60+ and 45+ categories get prioritized.