Callaway Golf India launches first golf fitting centre at Karnataka Golf Association

July 28, 2023 09:30 am | Updated 09:30 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Golf equipment manufacturer Callaway Golf India has launched India’s first golf fitting centre at the Karnataka Golf Association (KGA,) Bengaluru.

According to the company, golf has been seeing a growing market In South India, and the fitting centre is expected to be an accessible location for golfers across the country, particularly from neighbouring cities such as Chennai, Mysore, Hyderabad, and Mangalore.

Cricket legend Kapil Dev, KGA president Suresh Jois Chandrashekhar, Callaway Golf India country manager Prashant Singh and Christopher James - Head Club Fitter at Callaway Gold Europe were present at the launch.

The company noted that the brand has had a long and robust partnership with KGA.

“We are thrilled to announce the opening of our performance centre in Bengaluru, a facility dedicated to enhancing the golfing experience for enthusiasts across India,” said Mr.. Prashant Singh, country manager at Callaway Golf.

“With an unwavering belief in the positive impact this state-of-the-art centre will have on players’ games, we are committed to ensuring every golfer identifies the perfect set of Callaway equipment, ultimately elevating their performance and enjoyment on the course. Golfers of all levels are warmly invited to immerse themselves in this unparalleled experience, benefiting from personalised fittings and expert guidance,” he added.

According to the company, the 700 square feet facility wouldoffer a range of in-line clubheads and shaft and grip options.

It would also be equipped with technologies such as a fitting launch monitor called ‘foresight,’ and the Callaway technology Engage to help golfers get a detailed idea about the right equipment. A team of Callaway trainers would also be present at the centre.

