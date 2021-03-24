Businessman arrested for molesting woman

The alleged incident occurred in a restaurant on Church Street

The Cubbon Park police on Tuesday arrested a businessman for allegedly molesting a 24-year-old woman at a restaurant on Church Street.

According to the police, on March 21, the woman went to the restaurant for dinner with her mother and friends. At the restaurant, she bumped into a friend, who was with the accused, Madhusoodhan Achari, 38, a businessman from Pulakeshinagar.

“The duo joined the group their table, but after some time, Achari started misbehaving with the woman. He groped her and bit her shoulder in front of everyone,” said a police officer.

When the woman objected to his behaviour, Achari allegedly became abusive. Shocked, the victim returned home and filed a police complaint the next day.

Based on the complaint, the police arrested Madhusoodhan Achari. He has been booked under Sections 354A (physical contact and advances involving unwelcome and explicit sexual overtures), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult and provocation). He was remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday.