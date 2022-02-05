Burglar breaks into house where family of five were found dead

Alert residents of Thigalarapalya on Friday night caught a thief who broke into the house where four adults had taken their lives in a suicide pact in September 2021. A nine-month-old toddler was also found dead.

The house was empty and was locked up four months ago.Power had been disconnected due to non-payment of dues as the owner of the house, Shankar,had been arrested and remanded into judicial custody under the charges of abetment to suicide.

The accused, identified as Bharath Kumar, allegedly ventured into the house armed with a pen torch on Friday allegedly to steal valuables. According to the police, while he was moving through the house with his torch, neighbours spotted the torchlight flickering. “They initially thought it was a ghost. However, they gathered their courage and approached the house,” said a police officer.

A few minutes later, while people had gathered outside the house, Kumar ran out of the entrance shouting that he had seen a ghost. This was when residents nabbed him. He was handed over to the Byadarahalli police. He is currently in police custody.