Karnataka Cabinet approves ₹1,200 crore action plan for white topping in Bengaluru

February 01, 2024 05:50 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

The State Cabinet has approved ₹1200 crore action plan for white topping of roads in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits.

For flyovers

The Cabinet meeting held on Thursday, February 1, has approved ₹263 crore for construction of flyover (road overbridge) at IOC junction and construction of an additional two-lane road over bridge (ROB) at Baiyappanhalli Railway level crossing, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil said.

Approval was given for ₹208 crore for ensuring drinking water supply in newly added 110 villages to the BBMP about 18 years ago. The BWSSB would undertake works in the second phase, the minister said.

Electric crematorium

He also said one modern electric/gas crematorium each would be constructed at 10 City Corporations in the State and in 24 City Municipal Councils. The cost of each crematorium would be ₹4 crore. The total cost of the project has been estimated at ₹136 crore.

The BBMP would undertake various works in the Chamarajpet Assembly constituency at the cost of ₹30 crore. The cabinet approved the works.

At K.C. General Hospital

An administrative approval was also given for ₹150 crore works to be undertaken by the government-run K.C. General Hospital in the city, Mr Patil said.