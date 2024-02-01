GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karnataka Cabinet approves ₹1,200 crore action plan for white topping in Bengaluru

Approval was given for ₹208 crore for ensuring drinking water supply in 110 newly added villages to the BBMP about 18 years ago

February 01, 2024 05:50 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of road white-topping work under way on Indiranagar 100 feet road and surrounding arterial roads by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in 2023.

A file photo of road white-topping work under way on Indiranagar 100 feet road and surrounding arterial roads by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in 2023. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

The State Cabinet has approved ₹1200 crore action plan for white topping of roads in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits.

For flyovers

The Cabinet meeting held on Thursday, February 1, has approved ₹263 crore for construction of flyover (road overbridge) at IOC junction and construction of an additional two-lane road over bridge (ROB) at Baiyappanhalli Railway level crossing, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil said.

Approval was given for ₹208 crore for ensuring drinking water supply in newly added 110 villages to the BBMP about 18 years ago. The BWSSB would undertake works in the second phase, the minister said.

Electric crematorium

He also said one modern electric/gas crematorium each would be constructed at 10 City Corporations in the State and in 24 City Municipal Councils. The cost of each crematorium would be ₹4 crore. The total cost of the project has been estimated at ₹136 crore.

The BBMP would undertake various works in the Chamarajpet Assembly constituency at the cost of ₹30 crore. The cabinet approved the works.

At K.C. General Hospital

An administrative approval was also given for ₹150 crore works to be undertaken by the government-run K.C. General Hospital in the city, Mr Patil said.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / BBMP / civic infrastructure / public works & infrastructure

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.