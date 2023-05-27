Boy drowns in club pool, manager booked

May 27, 2023 11:30 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 15-year-old boy drowned in a swimming pool of a recreation club in Madanayakanahalli on Saturday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Danush, a resident of Madanayakanahalli, and an SSLC student in a government school.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 10.30 a.m. at RD Recreation Club. Danush, along with a few friends, had gone swimming in the pool. He was informed that the water level was low in the pool, so he jumped and was unable to get out of the water. His friends were unaware he didn’t know how to swim, so they didn’t check on him. After some time, they noticed Danush was missing and raised an alarm. Someone jumped into the pool and brought him out to find him unconscious, said the police.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors upon examining him declared him brought dead. Danush was the son of a daily wage couple. The family alleging negligence of the pool management staged a protest demanding compensation.

The police arrested the manager of the club charging him under death due to negligence for further investigations.