Bengaluru

BMTC to start AC bus services from Monday

Airport routes won’t be served now

The State government has finally permitted the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) to operate air-conditioned buses with city limits.

Starting Monday (June 1), 75 AC buses will operate on eight routes: Majestic to Kadugodi, Majestic to Hoskote, Majestic to Attibele, Majestic to Sarjapur, Hebbal to Banashankari, Hebbal to Silk Board, Banashankari to ITPB and Electronics City to ITPB.

Due to lockdown, the luxury fleet of AC buses of the Corporation remained off the road for over two months. Regular buses resumed services in Bengaluru on May 19.

Commuters can travel in AC buses by purchasing tickets and passes. In some of the buses, the BMTC will provide QR-based payment option.

However, no AC services will be operated for some time on the airport routes. A BMTC official said, “At present, we may not get the required number of passengers to operate the airport services. We will take a call on this at a later date.”

