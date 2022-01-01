Bengaluru

BMTC removes saffron flags from bus following passenger’s complaint

Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) removed saffron flags from one of its buses following a complaint by a passenger. The flags had a design of a religious symbol, and had been strung inside the bus.

A commuter posted images on his Twitter handle on December 31 with the message: ‘Safranization spreading vastly in every sector. Communalizing government vehicles will leave a bad impact on its fellow citizens’. He tagged the Chief Minister and the Transport Minister in his tweet.

After receiving the complaint, BMTC removed the flags. A BMTC official said that it was wrong to put religious flags inside a public service bus. “We don’t know who put them up,” said the official.


