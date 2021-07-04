BMRCL to run Namma metro services till 8 p.m.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited to run Namma Metro services even on weekends

A day after the Karnataka government further relaxed lockdown norms, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has decided to run Namma Metro services from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The new schedule will come into effect from July 5 morning. A decision has also been taken to operate trains on weekends as the government has lifted weekend curfew.

During the peak hours, trains will be operated with a frequency of five minutes and 15 minutes during non-peak hours from Monday to Friday. However, on weekends trains will be operated depending on the patronage.

“Commuters are requested to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour of wearing masks, social distancing and hand hygiene. The commuters are also requested to cooperate with the staff of BMRCL in following the rules in the fight against the spread of COVID,” the release stated.