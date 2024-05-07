BJP opposes BDA’s plan to lease its complexes, warns of protest against Congress govt.

May 07, 2024 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

BJP has opposed the proposed plan of the Bangalore Development Authority to lease out BDA complexes in different parts of the city. Leader of Opposition in the Assembly and BJP leader R. Ashok criticised the Congress government for mooting the proposal. Mr. Ashok stated that the government, facing financial difficulties, has chosen to lease out BDA complexes. He expressed concern that this decision would lead to the eventual takeover of these properties by private entities, resulting in significant financial losses for the BDA.

“The BDA properties in HSR Layout, Austin Town, Koramangala, Vijayanagar, RT Nagar, and Sadashivanagar are at risk of being taken over by fraudulent individuals. A similar scheme was proposed by the Congress government between 2013 and 2018, but it faced strong opposition from the people of Bengaluru, leading to its cancellation,” Mr. Ashoka said.

He added that all these properties are worth ₹3,000 crores. He alleged that there was a kickback of more than ₹200 crores involved in this deal. He emphasised that these properties do not belong to Congress; they were preserved and developed by past presidents of the BDA. He warned that the BJP would protest in Vidhana Soudha and also outside and not allow this to happen.

Mr. Ashok also revealed that this file had surfaced earlier during B.S. Yediyurappa’s tenure as Chief Minister. “At that time, I was a Minister, and I said it was a scheme for looting and subsequently, our government cancelled it. The same group attempted to reintroduce this file during Basavaraj Bommai’s tenure. However, Mr. Bommai also refused to approve the lease,” he said.