GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Bitcoin scam: SIT arrests Robin Kandelwal, invokes KCOCA

He is said to be a close associate of hacker Srikrishna Ramesh alias Sriki, the key accused in the alleged scam

Published - May 25, 2024 10:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

Shreyas H S
Shreyas H.S.
The sources in the SIT said after Sriki stole the coins, Khandelwal converted them into money. 

The sources in the SIT said after Sriki stole the coins, Khandelwal converted them into money.  | Photo Credit: file photo

 

The Special Investigation Team of the Criminal Investigation Department, probing the alleged bitcoin scam, has arrested Robin Khandelwal in a case registered at New Extension police station in Tumakuru. He is said to be a close associate of hacker Srikrishna Ramesh alias Sriki, the key accused in the alleged scam.

Sources in the SIT said the sleuths picked him up from a North Indian State. Sriki was arrested from a plush hotel in Ganganagar, Bengaluru, on May 7. He is now in judicial custody.

Meanwhile, the SIT has now booked accused Khandelwal and hacker Sriki under the draconian Karnataka Control of Organised Crime Act 2000. The duo has cases of hacking government websites and hacking and stealing bitcoins in different police stations in Karnataka. 

In 2017, based on a complaint filed by Harish B.V., Director of Unocoin Technologies Private Limited, a case was registered against unknown persons. The complaint alleged that some unknown persons hacked into the database of the company and stole 60.6 bitcoins. One coin was worth ₹1,67,481 when they were stolen. 

The sources in the SIT said that after Sriki stole the coins, Khandelwal converted them into money. The accused, Khandelwal, was allegedly converting, laundering, and trading cryptocurrency for Sriki for a long time after they came into contact through an internet platform. Sources say that Khandelwal also transferred money to the accounts of Sriki’s friends.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.