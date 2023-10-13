BIS organises youth-to-youth connect campaign

October 13, 2023 08:08 am | Updated 08:08 am IST - BENGALURU

As part of ‘World Standards Day 2023’ celebrations, the Bureau of Indian Standards organised an innovative youth-to-youth connect campaign on Wednesday, to educate students about the Indian standards and its availability for their use in their academic work.

As many as 350 students from different Government Engineering colleges, including BMS College of Engineering and UVCE, attended the event.

Amit Roy, Senior Director, Head of the Bengaluru Branch of BSI, addressed the gathering. S. Muralidhara, Principal, along with the Vice-Principal, the Dean (Student Affairs), and the Head of the Mechanical Engineering Department of the college attended the programme.