BIAL gifts portable cabins to city police

As part of its corporate social responsibility initiatives, the operator of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has donated seven portable cabins to Bengaluru City Police.

In a press release sent on Tuesday, the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), the operator of KIA, stated that the cabins are equipped with a meeting area, four bunker beds and a washroom.

“The cabins are powered with energy-efficient LED lights, have ceiling fans and electric sockets. Provision has also been made for air-conditioning. With a 300-litre capacity overhead water tank, the cabins have kitchen space as well,” the release states.

The cabins are placed at various locations in the city. The BIAL said that the initiative was conceptualised by former police commissioner Bhaskar Rao to enable smooth functioning during peak hours and enable easier access to citizens.

Earlier, the BIAL, in association with the KSRTC, had provided a ‘Sthree Toilet’ at Majestic bus stand. An old bus was converted into a rest room for women passengers.