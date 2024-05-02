GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Bengaluru Urban recorded a maximum of 41.1°C on May 2: KSNDMC data

However, IMD observation data recorded at 5.30 p.m. on May 2 states that the three stations—Bengaluru City, Kempegowda International Airport, and HAL airport — had a maximum of 38.2 °C, 39.1°C and 38.2°C respectively

May 02, 2024 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
As the temperature soars, a woman is seen covering her child with a cloth to beat the heat, at Rajajinagar in Bengaluru on Thursday, May 2.

As the temperature soars, a woman is seen covering her child with a cloth to beat the heat, at Rajajinagar in Bengaluru on Thursday, May 2. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC) district-wise minimum and maximum temperatures recorded from 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 1, to 8.30 a.m. on Thursday, May 2, showed that Bengaluru Urban recorded a maximum of 41.1 °C and a minimum of 24.3°C.

However, the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) observation data recorded at 5.30 p.m. on Thursday stated that the three stations—Bengaluru City, Kempegowda International Airport, and HAL airport — had a maximum of 38.2 °C, 39.1 °C and 38.2°C respectively, while the minimum recorded temperature was 25.5°C, 26.3°C and 25°C respectively.

The variation between the KSNDMC data and IMD’s data is because the former has more observatories when compared to the latter.

“IMD records data only in three locations, whereas our data is captured from 18 locations. We are able to capture local factors and we are able to get more diverse data and more variability,” said a KSNDMC official.

This was on a day when many parts of Bengaluru received rain on Thursday evening after a parched five months and seven days.

The IMD local forecast for Bengaluru City and neighbourhood issued on Thursday at 6 p.m. states that for the next 36 hours, there would be a partly cloudy sky and maximum and minimum temperatures very likely to be around 39°C and 25°C respectively.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.