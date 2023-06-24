Bengaluru Traffic Police catch two more bikers for performing stunts on road

June 24, 2023 12:27 pm | Updated 12:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

Continuing the crackdown on motorists performing bike stunts on roads endangering other motorists, a special team formed by West Division traffic arrested two and seized three two-wheelers from them. However, the third accused in the case managed to escape and efforts are on to track him down.

Based on the complaint raised on social media, the special team tracked down Darshan Gowda,19, and his associate Abhishek Gowda, 21, who were performing wheeling on Magadi Road and Vijayanagar police station limits.

The police seized their vehicles and sent the report to RTO officials for suspension of RC and driving license, a police officer, said.

The traffic police have formed special teams in every division to keep a tab on the bikers performing bike stunts and putting up videos on social media.

The crackdown on dangerous driving and bike stunt performance aims to minimise fatal accidents caused due to this in and around the city.