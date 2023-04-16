Bengaluru residents start petition against new rules in Cubbon Park

April 16, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

After the Horticulture Department enforced rules, such as vacating the park on time and the ban on littering, and restrictions on public display of affection by couples at Cubbon Park, residents have started an online petition asking authorities to roll back the new rules.

The petition started on Jhatkaa.org said that the rules seem like ways of moral policing masked with the excuse of safety. More than 1,000 people have signed the petition online which will be submitted to the Horticulture Department soon.

Recently, security guards at Cubbon Park have been tasked with keeping an eye on “inappropriate behaviour” by couples. Under the new measure taken up by the Horticulture Department, the guards are provided with megaphones to inform people to maintain decorum inside the park.

“We now have security guards blowing whistles and blaring instructions on loudspeakers to the groups they think are violating these bizarre rules. Does that seem like the quiet, green space we Bangaloreans yearn for?,” the petition questioned.

Rajender Kumar Kataria, Principal Secretary, Horticulture Department, had said that the new rules were announced since the department received several complaints from families, especially those with children, frequent walkers and senior citizens, that they were feeling uncomfortable walking in the park as couples were often found in indecent situations at some corners.

He further said another reason why people were being asked to keep away from such places was that there had been sightings of snakes in some remote corners. “We do not want any accidents to happen,” Mr. Kataria said.

However, the petition stated “the above comments seem like ways of moral policing masked with the excuse of safety. Instead, Cubbon Park should have more waste bins and instructions so visitors can throw their food waste in segregated bins.”