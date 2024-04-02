GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bengaluru records hottest April day in the last three years

April 02, 2024 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Bengaluru on Tuesday (April 2) recorded the hottest day in the month of April in the past three years. According to the meteorological centre, the maximum temperature recorded by the city was 37.2 degrees Celsius.

On April 1, 2021, the city recorded 37°C. The highest ever recorded for the month of April is 39.2°C recorded in April 2016. According to IMD, the normal temperature for Bengaluru in April is 34.1°C. The Kempegowda International Airport and the HAL Airport recorded 37.3°C and 36.7°C respectively on Tuesday.

The forecast for the next two days is partly cloudy sky in the morning, becoming mainly clear sky by afternoon and evening. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 36°C and 24°C respectively.

Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail at isolated places in Bagalkot, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Koppal, and Raichur districts until April 6.

IMD advisory

The IMD has issued an advisory, which includes avoiding direct exposure to sunlight between 12 noon and 3 p.m.

“Drink sufficient water and as often as possible, even if not thirsty. Wear lightweight, light-coloured, loose, and porous cotton clothes. Use protective goggles, umbrella/ hat, shoes or chappals while going out in the sun. Avoid alcohol, tea, coffee and carbonated soft drinks, which dehydrates the body,” said the advisory. “If you feel faint or ill, see a doctor immediately. Use ORS, homemade drinks like lassi, torani (rice water), lemon water, buttermilk, etc., which helps to rehydrate the body.”

It also said animals should be kept in the shade and given plenty of water to drink. “Keep your home cool. Use curtains, shutters or sunshades and open windows at night. Use fans, damp clothing and take bath in cold water frequently,” the advisory states.

