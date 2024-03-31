GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fires break out in wooded areas of Kadugodi and Jnanabharathi campus

March 31, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The massive fire that broke out in the dumping yard of CONCOR at Kadugodi., surrounded by several apartment complexes, triggered panic in the area.

The massive fire that broke out in the dumping yard of CONCOR at Kadugodi., surrounded by several apartment complexes, triggered panic in the area. | Photo Credit: special arrangement

As the mercury rises in the city, fires in wooded areas are becoming more commonplace. Fires broke out in the forest area of Jnanabharathi campus on Saturday and Sunday, even as a massive fire broke out in the open land of Container Corporation of India Limited (CONCOR) covered with bushes and tall grass in Kadugodi on Sunday. This comes days after the city recorded 36.4 Degrees Celsius, the highest temperature for March in the last five years. 

The massive fire that broke out in the dumping yard of CONCOR, surrounded by several apartment complexes, triggered panic in the area as thick smoke engulfed the area pushing apartment residents to come out in the open. Five fire tenders rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hours of operation. No damage to life or property was reported. 

Similarly, fires were reported in different parts of the wooded areas of the over 1,200-acre Jnanabharathi campus of Bangalore University on Saturday afternoon and again on Sunday morning. Two fire tenders rushed to the spot and put out the fire and camped at the spot to ensure the blaze did not spread to other areas in the vast campus. 

In both cases, the Fire and Emergency Services suspect that the fire may have been triggered either by natural causes - rubbing of dry branches amidst rising temperature or by a burning cigarette or a beedi carelessly thrown at dry grass or branches. 

A senior official said that such fires were common in the wooded areas in the city during summer and they were on high alert, given the drought, water crisis and rising mercury. 

“We have increased patrolling of the forest area to ensure nobody throws cigarette butts or anything that may trigger a fire. Meanwhile, since we have a fire station in our campus, arrangements have been made to ensure at least one fire tender to be on the campus always,” said Jayakara S.M., Vice-Chancellor, Bangalore University.

Related Topics

Karnataka / bengaluru

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.