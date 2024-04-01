April 01, 2024 02:35 pm | Updated 02:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

In what is touted to be a means to provide uninterrupted power supply to consumers and prevent shutdown during maintenance of power lines, the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) has procured insulated aerial work platform vehicles from Brazil.

Three such vehicles are already being used for the management of transmission lines and sub-stations up to 400 kv voltage in Bengaluru, Chitradurga and Hubballi while two more have been procured for Mysuru and Gulbarga regions. Fifteen personnel from KPTCL have been trained to operate and maintain these insulated vehicles.

“These vehicles will enable uninterrupted power supply to consumers and save crores of rupees for KPTCL,” Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Managing Director, KPTCL said on April 1 after inspecting the insulated vehicle at work at the 220 kv Nelamangala plant.

“Traditional maintenance needs shutting down of the power line. The minimum time needed to restore power is five hours post-shutdown, thereby causing inconvenience to consumers. With the Hot (Live) Line maintenance technique, KPTCL intends to carry out the maintenance activity without shutting down power, using state-of-the-art tools like an insulated bucket van, insulated bucket, and insulated scaffolding.”

Karnataka prepared for summer

Energy Minister K. J. George said that Karnataka is prepared for the energy demand in the summer months.

“Karnataka has taken adequate steps, chalked out all remedial measures, and is fully geared to meet the State’s energy requirements during the upcoming summer months. I have instructed Energy Department officials to ensure that uninterrupted power is supplied to students preparing for exams and seven-hour uninterrupted power supply to farmers in Karnataka,” the Minister said.