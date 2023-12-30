Bengaluru police on lookout for fruit vendor from Kozhikode for cybercrime

December 30, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

The cybercrime police are trying to track down a fruit vendor from Kozhikode, in north Kerala, who is allegedly part of a network of online cyber fraudsters.

The police have launched an investigation based on a complaint filed by Suhail Sharieff, 25, a fruit vendor from Yalahanka.

Suhail, in his complaint, stated that he had met Shakir during the lockdown in 2020 when he went to Kozhikode to sell fruits. They did business for a few days and he later returned to Bengaluru.

On Thursday (Dec. 28), Shakir, who had come to Bengaluru, ran into Suhail near Judicial Layout, resumed their acquaintance, and obtained his mobile number. The next day, Shakir called Suhail and asked him to meet him near the India Bank in Yelahanka as he needed some urgent help.

When they met, Shakir asked Suhail to share his bank account details, as he needed some money urgently.

Suhail told him that he didn’t have a bank account and unsuspectingly obtained his grandmother’s bank account details and shared them with Shakir.

Shakir used those details and transferred ₹5 lakh to his account. He then took Suhail to an apartment in Yelahanka, introduced him to five of his friends and offered a business deal to get bank accounts for money laundering on a commission basis.

Suspecting something fishy, Suhail returned home and filed a complaint with the police after realizing that Shakir was part of a cybercrime racket.

Based on his complaint, the police have registered a case against Shakir and efforts are on to track him down.