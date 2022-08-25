Bengaluru police bust two drug rings

The Bengaluru police busted two drug rings and recovered ₹95 lakh worth of narcotics

The Bengaluru police busted two drug rings and recovered ₹95 lakh worth of narcotics

The Bengaluru police busted two drug rings and recovered ₹95 lakh worth of narcotics.

Acting on a tip-off, the Banaswadi police arrested a person selling narcotics to students in HBR Layout and recovered 700 grams of MDMA crystals, worth ₹35 lakh, from him. The arrested has been identified as Munafiz alias Tony, 26, hailing from Kerala.

According to the police, Munafiz went to Dubai in 2018 to work as a salesman in a mall and was arrested for peddling drugs. He spent three years and eight months in a Dubai prison and was recently deported to India.

He took a flat on rent in HBR Layout and resorted to peddling narcotics again, police investigation has now revealed.

In another case, sleuths from the Central Crime Branch (CCB) raided and busted a narcotics ring run by three Nigerian nationals, who were illegally overstaying, and recovered ₹60 lakh worth of MDMA crystals.

The three accused were active in and around Hennur, selling narcotics to students and techies, who made up their regular customer base.

Of the three, one of them was arrested in a narcotics case by the Amruthahalli police in 2021. He spent time in judicial custody in prison, came out on bail, and returned to peddling drugs, the police said.