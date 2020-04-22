Bengaluru hospital’s licence cancelled

A private hospital’s licence has been cancelled and ordered to be seized by the Bengaluru (Urban) district administration on Wednesday for allegedly not informing the government of a suspected COVID-19 case and resisting quarantine. The incident is connected to Patient-419 from Hongasandra in the city, who tested positive on Wednesday.

“The said patient had complaints of respiratory issues, cold and cough, and was admitted to Venu Healthcare Centre, Hongasandra, on April 18. Despite strict instructions, the hospital did not flag the case to the government in time. They treated him for a day, and later referred him to Jayadeva Hospital, who in turn got him tested. He has now been confirmed to be COVID-19 positive,” said G.N. Shivamurthy, Deputy Commissioner, Bengaluru (Urban).

Further, while tracing the primary and secondary contacts of the patient in question, it was revealed that he first reported himself to Venu Healthcare Centre.

“When health workers went to get the doctors and other healthcare staff who interacted with the patient into quarantine, Dr. Venugopal, who owns the hospital, locked the hospital from outside, and hid inside with three nurses trying to resist quarantine. They have now been put under quarantine,” Mr. Shivamurthy added.

“Being a doctor himself, he not only did not flag the case to the government, but also resisted quarantine. So I have cancelled the licence of the hospital and I have directed my officials to seize the hospital,” he said.