BBMP’s one-time settlement scheme for property tax defaulters extended till July 31

Property tax defaulters can pay taxes with penalty concession of 50% and 100% waiver of interest

Published - June 11, 2024 09:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath at a press conference in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath at a press conference in Bengaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has extended the one-time settlement (OTS) scheme for property tax defaulters for the payment of taxes with a penalty of 50% and 100% concession on interest until July 31, 2024.

Traditionally, the scheme is applicable until May 31 of the financial year, and this extension is aimed at providing relief to property owners.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who is also in charge of Bengaluru City Development, on Tuesday said the BBMP had not put pressure on property owners to pay taxes owing to elections to the Lok Sabha. More than 20 lakh building owners come under the jurisdiction of the BBMP. Close to four lakh property owners have not paid taxes. The civic body would give khata to property owners after 90 days of the payment of tax. Mr. Shivakumar, however, ruled out extension of the deadline beyond July 31.

More than 50,000 people had utilised the scheme and paid property taxes. Property owners would be listed as defaulters after August 1 if they do not pay tax by July 31. As per official estimates, the BBMP should collect ₹5,200 crore in taxes. However, the civic body had collected only ₹1,300 crore, the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Many building owners rent their premises for commercial purposes and pay only residential/housing taxes and violate the law, official sources maintained.

Mr. Shivakumar said the BBMP had begun the process of digitising documents of 20 lakh properties in the city limits. Already, digitisation of eight lakh properties had been completed. The documents would be delivered on the doorstep of property owners. The digitisation would be completed in the next three months, he said.

Digitisation is part of the initiative taken up by the civic body to identify properties outside the tax net, identify and regularise building violations, and to reduce forgery of property documents.

He said all unauthorised flex boards would be removed in the city and the Assistant Revenue Officer would be held accountable for non-removal of such boards. Citizens can complain about the existence of illegal flex boards by calling helpline number 1533 of the BBMP and providing information and uploading photographs on WhatsApp number 9480683939.

Asked about elections to the civic body, he said preparations were being made. “Polls will be held as early as possible, otherwise the court will direct us,” he said.

