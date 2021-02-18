BBMP to get tough on illegal constructions

The BBMP has decided to issue notices to buildings or sheds constructed illegally under high tension lines.

In a meeting on Wednesday, BBMP chief N. Manjunath Prasad directed officials to issue notices to owners of such illegal constructions to vacate the premises in 15 days. If they failed to do so, the buildings would be demolished and the demolition cost borne by the owners. He also instructed all zonal chief engineers to take steps to clear unauthorised cables in all wards and to identify TV cable and internet (OFC) cables that have been illegally installed on pillars, trees and buildings. The BBMP has noted that the cables cause a lot of hardship to pedestrians who walk on the footpaths.