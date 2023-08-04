HamberMenu
BBMP received over 10,000 suggestions on solid waste management

August 04, 2023 07:34 am | Updated 07:34 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Bengaluru

The Environment Science Department of Bangalore University (BU) will be analysing the suggestions received under Brand Bengaluru on solid waste management to prepare a comprehensive report. The department has already segregated 10,479 suggestions. 

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) received over 70,000 suggestions on various issues through the Brand Bengaluru website launched by Deputy Chief Minister (Dy. CM) D.K. Shivakumar and seven sub-committees were formed to look into the same. 

On Thursday, in a seminar held on waste management at BU, Shaikh Latif, Registrar (Administration), said, “We have segregated suggestions related to waste management and soon the department will analyse and ready the report.” He said the Environment Science Department is the academic partner with Brand Bengaluru. 

The stakeholders who participated in the seminar gave a slew of suggestions to strengthen waste management in the city. Basavaraj Kabade, Chief Engineer, Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) said stakeholders suggested setting up waste-to-energy plants, upgrading existing waste processing units, availing the link workers to the fullest to ensure 100% door-to-door collection and others. He said BSWML will work on the suggestions to look into how they can be implemented. 

