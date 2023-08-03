HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BBMP not keen on AI camera proposal to tackle garbage blackspots in Bengaluru

Sources in civic body claim that the company falsely linked all penalty collected by its marshalls to the company’s AI cameras

August 03, 2023 12:58 pm | Updated 01:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

Shreyas H S
Shreyas H.S.
BBMP appears to not be keen on the ₹2 crore AI camera project proposed by a private company that is running a pilot in HSR Layout to assist marshals to catch litterers in blackspots in the city.

BBMP appears to not be keen on the ₹2 crore AI camera project proposed by a private company that is running a pilot in HSR Layout to assist marshals to catch litterers in blackspots in the city. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

Bengaluru

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) appears to not be keen on the ₹2 crore artificial intelligence (AI) camera project proposed by a private company that is running a pilot in HSR Layout to assist marshals to catch litterers in blackspots in the city.

Sources in the civic body alleged that the company has falsely linked all penalty amounts collected by marshalls for littering to AI cameras, and that the numbers were inflated to which a senior official raised an objection.

Under the pilot, the company installed about 15 cameras having the ability to capture vehicle number plates and notify the marshals. According to the company, they also have AI cameras, which can identify repeat offenders. The pilot project commenced in September 2022 is operational in the designated areas.

A few months into the pilot, the company came up with a proposal of installing cameras across Bengaluru, in all blackspots, at an estimated cost of Rs 2 crore. The data shared by the company to The Hindu shows that from September 5, 2022 to Aug 2 the AI assisted marshals collected Rs 60 lakh. The company claimed that each camera assisted in collecting Rs 40,000 per month.

The company did not divulge details about how much the pilot cost. It stated tha lt the pilot project was executed under no-loss, no-profit model.

The AI cameras capture the number plates of vehicles entering designated blackspot zone and notifies the marshal. The marshals have to download the app to receive notifications. Later, the marshals can look for the owner of the vehicle on Vahan data base.

A senior official in Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) said the project was pushed by a local contractor and local MLA. It was shown in the proposal that the company spent only Rs 5 lakh for the project but helped collect a massive amount of fines. Not all the fine amount shown in the data was collected through AI assistance, but by marshals independently, said the official.

While the BBMP wants to inculcate AI, it will also look into financial aspect and not give leeway to any contractor, the official added.

The company, responding to BBMP’s allegations, said there was an error in calculation in the data, which they had provided. The company later shared another data, stating: “An average of ₹30,000 to ₹40,000 was collected every month from each deployed AI cameras.”

Related Topics

Bangalore / waste management

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.