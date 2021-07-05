BBMP Biodiversity Committee directed to identify more spots in city, complete register

Two biodiversity heritage spots identified: Roerich Estate and Gandhi Krishi Vigyan Kendra, UAS

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) Biodiversity Committee has been directed to identify more spots in the city, apart from completing work on the biodiversity register.

There are two biodiversity heritage spots in the city – Roerich Estate and Gandhi Krishi Vigyan Kendra, University of Agricultural Sciences.

Speaking to reporters after chairing the second meeting with the BBMP’s Biodiversity Committee here on Monday, Anant Hegde Ashisar, chairperson of the Karnataka Biodiversity Board, said that the meeting had discussed various ways to involve more local communities and organisations in protecting and preserving the city’s environment and biodiversity.

With the month-long biodiversity campaign that will be kicked off soon, Mr. Ashisar directed the civic officials to draw up special programmes at the ward level and involve the local communities in various activities, such as planting saplings or felicitating those who have actively protected the environment etc.

He also said the meeting had discussed taking up a proper survey of lakes, protection of wetlands. Several lakes have been rejuvenated and are maintained by local communities and organisations, such as Jakkur Lake.

Such success stories should be replicated across the city, he said and added that the civic body should also allocate special funds in its budget annually for protection and conservation of environment and biodiversity.

Mr. Ashisar also instructed the BBMP to publish in the public domain the variety and species of saplings in its nurseries and where saplings have been plants.

Officials were also directed to improve the green belt on the city’s outskirts, by roping in organisations and communities, by rejuvenating lakes, protecting the wetlands and taking up afforestation.

While the civic body was routinely clearing encroachments on lakes, wetlands and storm water drains, he said these efforts should be properly documented.