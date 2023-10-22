HamberMenu
BBMP allocates ₹ 15 lakh each to 225 wards to fill potholes

October 22, 2023 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has allocated ₹15 lakh each to 225 wards to fill potholes and the work will commence from November. The ward committee will monitor the works.

The allocation was reduced by ₹5 lakh compared to previous year. The BBMP had given ₹20 lakh to every ward last year and there is no explanation given as to why the allocation was deducted.

A source in the BBMP said the government has asked the civic body to spend the money judiciously as there is a lack of funds and that could be the reason why allocation was cut. But with ₹15 lakh, potholes can be filled and filling 1 sqm will cost about ₹1,200, sources pointed out. 

An official said this time ward committees can strictly monitor the work. On the other hand, Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D K Shivakumar has also directed the BBMP to display boards where constructions are under way detailing the name of the contractor, cost of the project, and others.

If the citizens find any fault during the course of work they file a complaint with the BBMP and action will be initiated.

