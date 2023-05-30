HamberMenu
B. Dayananda is new Bengaluru Police Commissioner

M.A. Saleem, Special Commissioner of police (Traffic), Bengaluru, has been promoted and posted as DGP, Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Special Units and Economic Offences, Bengaluru

May 30, 2023 01:32 pm | Updated 01:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
B. Dayananda, the new police commissioner of Bengaluru, was earlier heading the intelligence bureau of Karnataka.

Karnataka government posted B. Dayananda as the Bengaluru police commissioner on May 30. He was heading the State intelligence bureau. He replaces C.H. Pratap Reddy who has been transferred and posted as DGP, Internal Security division.

A file photo of M.A. Saleem, Special Commissioner (Traffic), has been promoted and posted as DGP (CID), Special Units and Economic Offences, Bengaluru.

| Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K

M.A. Saleem, Special Commissioner of police (Traffic), Bengaluru, has been promoted and posted as DGP, Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Special Units and Economic Offences, Bengaluru.

In an effort to tackle the burgeoning traffic problem in Bengaluru, the previous government created a special post and brought in Mr. Saleem as special commissioner. Now, with his promotion and transfer, it is not clear whether the government will continue with the post or go back to giving the responsibility to an additional commissioner of police.

K.V. Sharath Chandra, ADGP, CID has been transferred and posted as ADGP, Intelligence, in place of B. Dayananda.

